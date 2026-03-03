Martin Necas News: Buries power-play goal
Necas scored a power-play goal on two shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.
Necas' first-period tally stood as the game-winner in this contest. He's posted five goals and five assists during a five-game point streak, with three of his tallies in that span coming on the power play. For the season, the 27-year-old is up to 27 goals, 72 points (14 on the power play), 140 shots on net, 63 hits, 30 PIM and a plus-42 rating over 57 appearances.
