Martin Necas News: Carries offense in Saturday's win
Necas scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Saturday's 2-0 victory over the Stars.
The 27-year-old star broke open a scoreless goaltending duel between Scott Wedgewood and Casey DeSmith midway through the third period before nearly scoring another into an empty net inside the final minute, only for Nathan MacKinnon to collect Necas' long-range miss and flip the puck home. Necas has five multi-point performances in the last eight games, racking up five goals and 13 points in that span, and on the season he's within striking distance of his first career 40-goal and 100-point campaign with 36 tallies and 94 points in 72 contests.
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