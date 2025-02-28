Martin Necas News: Contributes power-play assist

Necas logged a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Friday's 5-2 win over the Wild.

Necas has earned four helpers, including three on the power play, over his last two games. He hasn't scored a goal in four contests, but Necas can be productive in a variety of ways while playing on the top line and first power-play unit. For the season, the 26-year-old forward has 20 goals, 48 assists, 148 shots on net, 51 hits and a plus-5 rating over 61 appearances between the Avalanche and the Hurricanes. He's a virtual lock to surpass the career-best 71 points he had in 2022-23.