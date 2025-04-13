Martin Necas News: Earns power-play helper Saturday

Necas logged a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Kings.

This was Necas' second game back after he missed three due to an upper-body injury. The 26-year-old is healthy now, so he's playing, as the Avalanche left a number of players back in Colorado for rest or injury rehab in advance of their final regular-season road trip. Necas is up to 27 goals, 55 assists, 194 shots on net, 62 hits and a plus-4 rating over 78 contests between the Avalanche and the Hurricanes this season.