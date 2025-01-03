Martin Necas News: Ends goal drought

Necas scored an empty-net goal on five shots, added two PIM and doled out two hits in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Panthers.

Necas' empty-netter snapped his 11-game goal drought, during which he had just four assists. The 25-year-old has earned a point in each of the last two games, so he may be coming out of his December swoon. For the season, Necas has 15 goals, 46 points, 94 shots on net, 29 hits and a plus-2 rating through 38 appearances.