Martin Necas News: Extends hot streak Thursday

Necas notched an even-strength goal and a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Flames.

Necas has three multi-point efforts over his last four games and has recorded at least an assist in four of his previous five appearances, so he's been a huge component of the Hurricanes' offense in the early stages of the season. Necas has cracked the 50-point plateau in his last two seasons, and he seems well on his way to reaching that mark for a third straight campaign.