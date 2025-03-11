Fantasy Hockey
Martin Necas News: Extends point streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Necas scored a goal and delivered two hits in Monday's 3-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Necas found the back of the net in the early stages of the third period with a snap shot following a set-up from Nathan MacKinnon, giving him 22 goals on the year. The 26-year-old playmaker is trending in the right direction of late, though, and this goal extended his point streak to three games, notching two goals and two helpers in that span. Furthermore, he's recorded eight points (two goals, six assists) in eight games since the end of the 4 Nations break.

