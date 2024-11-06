Martin Necas News: Fourth straight multi-point effort

Necas scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 6-4 victory over the Flyers.

With just 31 seconds left in the third period and the score tied 4-4, Necas pounced on a loose puck and flipped it through traffic past a sprawling Aleksei Kolosov. Necas might be the hottest player in the NHL right now, delivering four straight multi-point performances to extend his overall point streak to seven games. During that stretch, the 25-year-old has erupted for six goals and 17 points.