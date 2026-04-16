Martin Necas headshot

Martin Necas News: Getting night off Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Necas (rest) will not play Thursday against Seattle, per Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey Now,

Necas picked up an assist Tuesday in Calgary, giving him 100 points on the season, smashing his former career high of 83 points set last season. He will be back on the top line for the start of the playoffs, alongside Nathan MacKinnon.

Martin Necas
Colorado Avalanche
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