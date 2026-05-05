Martin Necas News: Goal, assist in Game 2 win
Necas scored a goal on three shots and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Wild in Game 2.
The tally, which came at 2:51 of the first period, was Necas' first goal this postseason. He's added six helpers, 18 shots on net, nine hits and a plus-7 rating over six appearances. While Necas isn't filling the net much on his own, he remains in a top-line role that should lead to plenty of offense.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Martin Necas See More
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: May 4-5Yesterday
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks; DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 269 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2312 days ago
-
General NHL Article
Early Look at 2026-27 Season Top 12 Mock Draft13 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 2114 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Martin Necas See More