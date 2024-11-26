Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Martin Necas headshot

Martin Necas News: Goal, assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 26, 2024

Necas scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and logged two hits in Monday's 6-4 win over the Stars.

Both of Necas' points came on the power play. He had gone three games without a goal prior to Monday. He's earned nine points over his last five outings and is up to 12 goals, 35 points (16 on the power play), 51 shots on net and a plus-8 rating through 21 appearances this season.

Martin Necas
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now