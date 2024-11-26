Martin Necas News: Goal, assist in win

Necas scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and logged two hits in Monday's 6-4 win over the Stars.

Both of Necas' points came on the power play. He had gone three games without a goal prior to Monday. He's earned nine points over his last five outings and is up to 12 goals, 35 points (16 on the power play), 51 shots on net and a plus-8 rating through 21 appearances this season.