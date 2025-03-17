Martin Necas News: Grabs power-play goal

Necas scored a power-play goal and added eight shots on net in Sunday's 4-3 overtime victory against the Stars.

Necas lit the lamp with a man advantage just over halfway into the first period. His eight shots on goal tied his season-best total and is one behind his career best of nine shots on net in one game. Sunday's goal was his seventh since being acquired by Colorado and his 23rd of the season. His uptick in goals and higher shot volume has been assisted by skating alongside an elite playmaker in Nathan MacKinnon on Colorado's top line. Necas is having a career year with 73 points in 68 games. If he continues to score goals at this elevated rate alongside his great playmaking skills, Necas may end up with 85-90 points by the end of the season. He has been one of the best surprises in fantasy this season and should finish the campaign strong.