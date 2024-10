Necas notched a power-play assist and three hits in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Kraken.

Necas has logged a power-play point in four of the last five games. The 25-year-old winger is finding success on the second line at even strength, and he also has a spot on the top power-play unit. For the season, he's up to nine points (five on the power play) with 15 shots on net, seven hits and a plus-3 rating over seven appearances.