Martin Necas News: Keeps streak alive with PP tally

Necas scored a power-play goal in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to Utah.

Necas found the back of the net with a slap shot midway through the second period following set-ups from Sebastian Aho and Shayne Gostisbehere. This was his ninth goal of the season in 15 contests, but even more impressive is the fact that his point streak is now at 11 games, a span where he's racked up eight goals and 14 assists. His 25 points in 15 games rank tied for third in the league, only behind Kirill Kaprizov (28) and Nathan MacKinnon (33).