Necas recorded a goal and an assist in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks.

Necas scored the momentarily go-ahead goal late in the first period with a wrister, and he came through in overtime as well, setting up Sebastian Aho's goal just 47 seconds into it. Necas is currently riding a four-game point streak and has notched three multi-point efforts in that span, emerging as one of the Hurricanes' most consistent performers of late.