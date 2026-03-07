Martin Necas headshot

Martin Necas News: Leads charge in comeback win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Necas scored a goal and added three assists, two on the power play, in Friday's 5-4 shootout win over the Stars.

The 27-year-old not only had a hand in every Colorado goal during regulation, he beat Jake Oettinger for the shootout winner. Necas has multiple points in five of six games since the Olympic break, a blistering stretch in which he's racked up six goals and 14 points. Friday's tally was also his 28th of the season, tying his career high, and his stunning plus-43 rating in second in the NHL behind teammate Nathan MacKinnon's plus-55.

Martin Necas
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Martin Necas See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Martin Necas See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
Yesterday
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
4 days ago