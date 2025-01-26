Martin Necas News: Multi-point outing

Necas provided two assists and took three shots on goal in Sunday's 5-4 win against the Rangers.

Necas' first win with Colorado was a high-scoring battle, and the former Hurricane played a large role in the offensive third. Both of his assists came in the first period and were put away by Cale Makar. The 26-year-old is up to 41 assists and 57 points across 51 games this season. While he is just getting started in Colorado, one thing is for certain: the skating speed of Necas and Nathan MacKinnon on the top line will be difficult for opposing defenses to handle. The two forwards recorded assists on Cale Makar's goals, showing Necas is already developing chemistry with Colorado's superstars. He is on pace to shatter his career best of 71 points.