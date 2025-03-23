Martin Necas News: Nets power-play goal

Necas scored a power-play goal and had three shots on goal in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win against the Canadiens.

Necas lit the lamp with a man advantage for Colorado's third goal of the game early in the second period. The 26-year-old forward has 24 goals, 75 points and 181 shots on net in 71 appearances this season. Necas has points in back-to-back games and 11 points in his last 12 outings. He has also been a strong presence on the Avalanche's top power-play unit with eight power-play tallies in that same span. While he has bounced around Colorado's lineup in different line combinations, he should always have either Nathan MacKinnon or Brock Nelson centering his line, giving him strong offensive outlets to share the puck with. Necas' 75 points are tied for 15th in the league in points and he has the chance to break the 80-point threshold by the end of the regular season for the first time in his career.