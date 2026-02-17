Martin Necas News: One of each against Denmark
Necas tallied a goal, recorded an assist and fired five shots on net in Czechia's 3-2 win over Denmark in Olympic qualification round play Tuesday.
Necas stayed hot in Tuesday's qualifying matchup with his third multi-point outing of the Olympics. He struck the back of the net on a power play early in the second period to give Czechia the first goal of the game before he later helped out on the team's second goal. With the two-point outing, Necas is up to three goals, four assists, seven points and a plus-one rating across four Olympic appearances. The star forward will likely need to post another multi-point game if Czechia is to advance past Canada in the quarterfinals Wednesday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Martin Necas See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Martin Necas See More