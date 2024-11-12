Martin Necas News: Point streak at 10 games

Necas recorded an assist, three shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Necas set up a Jesperi Kotkaniemi goal in the first period to take his point streak to 10 games. In that span, Necas has seven goals and 14 helpers, making him one of the hottest players in the whole league. The 25-year-old is at 24 points, 32 shots on net and a plus-11 rating through 14 contests overall. There's no question to his talent level, but he is looking capable of surpassing his career-best 71-point campaign from 2022-23.