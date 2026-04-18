Martin Necas headshot

Martin Necas News: Poised to play In Game 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Necas (rest) is slated to play in Game 1 against the Kings on Sunday, per Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette.

After sitting out Thursday's 2-0 win over Seattle, Necas returned to a top-line role during Saturday's practice. He finished the 2025-26 regular season with 38 goals, 100 points, 206 shots on net and 85 hits in 78 appearances.

Martin Necas
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Martin Necas See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Martin Necas See More
2025-26 NHL Stanley Cup Odds, Playoff Futures & Expert Postseason Predictions
NHL
2025-26 NHL Stanley Cup Odds, Playoff Futures & Expert Postseason Predictions
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
Yesterday
Fantasy Hockey Season Award Winners
NHL
Fantasy Hockey Season Award Winners
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
3 days ago
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
NHL
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
3 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
15 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
17 days ago