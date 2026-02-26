Martin Necas News: Pots both goals in loss
Necas scored two goals on seven shots and added three hits in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Wild.
Necas has four points over two games since returning from his run with Czechia at the Olympics. The 27-year-old winger is on the Avalanche's top line, and that puts him in a good position to continue on a career-best pace. Overall, he has 25 goals, 66 points, 134 shots on net, 60 hits, 28 PIM and a plus-36 rating over 54 outings this season, putting him on pace to top the 30-goal and 80-point marks for the first time in his career.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Martin Necas See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Martin Necas See More