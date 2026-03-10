Martin Necas headshot

Martin Necas News: Pots power-play goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Necas scored a power-play goal on four shots and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers.

Necas saw a six-game point streak snapped Sunday versus the Wild. The 27-year-old got right back to it with a first-period tally Tuesday, but the Avalanche weren't able to keep pace with the Oilers in this one. Necas set a career high with his 29th goal of the season. He's earned 77 points (17 on the power play), 155 shots on net, 67 hits, 30 PIM and a plus-42 rating through 60 appearances this season.

Martin Necas
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Martin Necas See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Martin Necas See More
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
Yesterday
Frozen Fantasy: Where Have All the Good Trades Gone?
NHL
Frozen Fantasy: Where Have All the Good Trades Gone?
Author Image
Janet Eagleson
2 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
5 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
8 days ago