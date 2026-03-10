Martin Necas News: Pots power-play goal

Necas scored a power-play goal on four shots and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers.

Necas saw a six-game point streak snapped Sunday versus the Wild. The 27-year-old got right back to it with a first-period tally Tuesday, but the Avalanche weren't able to keep pace with the Oilers in this one. Necas set a career high with his 29th goal of the season. He's earned 77 points (17 on the power play), 155 shots on net, 67 hits, 30 PIM and a plus-42 rating through 60 appearances this season.