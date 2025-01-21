Martin Necas News: Produces pair of assists in win

Necas logged two assists and two hits in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Stars.

Necas helped out on both of Jesperi Kotkaniemi's tallies in the low-scoring win. After a rough December, Necas' play has returned to a decent level in January -- he has two goals and seven helpers over nine contests this month. For the season, the 26-year-old winger is at 16 goals, 38 helpers, 109 shots on net, 39 hits and a plus-3 rating across 48 appearances in a top-six role.