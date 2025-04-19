Martin Necas News: Provides assist on opening goal

Necas logged an assist and four hits in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Stars in Game 1.

Necas has a helper in three straight contests. The 26-year-old will be a focal point in this series, as he gets to play against the player the Avalanche traded away to acquire him in Mikko Rantanen, with both featuring in similar roles. Necas put up a career year in the regular season, earning 27 goals, 56 assists, 194 shots on net, 62 hits and a plus-5 rating over 79 appearances. Necas' success on offense in the playoffs will likely correlate with Nathan MacKinnon's production, as long as the two stick together on the top line.