Martin Necas News: Racks up three points in win

Necas scored twice on four shots and added an assist in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Kings.

Necas' second goal and his helper both came on the power play, giving him five points with the man advantage of his last three games. He's earned a total of seven points during a four-game streak. The 26-year-old also logged the 200th assist of his career Thursday. For the season, he's at 26 tallies, 80 points (36 on the power play), 187 shots on net, 60 hits and a plus-9 rating across 73 appearances between the Avalanche and the Hurricanes.