Martin Necas News: Reaches 30-goal mark
Necas scored a goal, dished an assist and went plus-3 in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.
Necas' tally opened the scoring just 3:45 into the game. It was his 30th goal of the season, including eight tallies to go with nine assists over his last nine outings. The 27-year-old has cemented his star status in 2025-26, producing 79 points (17 on the power play), 156 shots on net, 68 hits, 30 PIM and a plus-45 rating across 61 appearances in a top-line role.
