Martin Necas News: Scores, assists Friday
Necas recorded a power-play goal and an even-strength assist in Czech Republic's 6-3 win over France in the 2026 Winter Olympics on Friday.
Necas was one of several Czech players who recorded two points in this huge win over France. Expect the Avalanche playmaker to be heavily involved on offense in a favorable matchup against Switzerland on Sunday.
