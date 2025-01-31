Fantasy Hockey
Martin Necas News: Scores first goal with new team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 31, 2025

Necas scored a goal on four shots in Friday's 5-0 win over the Blues.

Necas already has five points over four outings with the Avalanche, with his goal Friday being his first since he was dealt from the Hurricanes. The 26-year-old has taken over the top-line spot of the player he was traded for, Mikko Rantanen, and it's worked well for Necas as he quickly builds chemistry with Nathan MacKinnon. For the season, Necas has 17 goals, 43 assists, 124 shots on net, 43 hits and a plus-1 rating over 53 appearances.

