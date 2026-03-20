Martin Necas News: Sets career high in points
Necas scored a goal on five shots and added two power-play assists in Friday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.
Necas has four goals and four helpers over his last six outings. His effort Friday was enough to give him a career high in points with 84 (32 goals, 52 assists) across 65 appearances. He has added 169 shots on net, 74 hits, 30 PIM and a plus-44 rating. Necas has been an excellent fit on the Avalanche's top line over the last season and a half, and that gives him top-tier fantasy value.
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