Martin Necas News: Shines in win

Necas scored twice on eight shots, dished an assist, added two hits and went plus-3 in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Flames.

Necas had been held off the scoresheet over the previous two games. He helped out on Artturi Lehkonen's tally in the second period before tipping in a power-play goal late in that frame. Necas also scored on a breakaway in the third to give the Avalanche some insurance. He has eight points over seven outings since he was traded from the Hurricanes, and the 26-year-old is at 19 goals, 44 assists, 139 shots on net, 46 hits and a plus-3 rating over 56 appearances this season.