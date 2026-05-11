Martin Necas News: Supplies two helpers Monday
Necas logged two assists, including one on the power play, and added two hits in Monday's 5-2 win over the Wild in Game 4.
Necas is up to seven points over four games in the second round, getting significantly more involved than he did against the Kings in the first round. Overall, the talented forward has one goal, eight assists, 22 shots on net, 13 hits and a plus-7 rating over eight appearances. He's a virtual lock for top-line minutes unless things start going south for the Avalanche.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Martin Necas See More
-
General NHL Article
2026 NHL Mock Draft Simulator4 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 56 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: May 4-57 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks; DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 2615 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 2318 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Martin Necas See More