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Martin Necas News: Supplies two helpers Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Necas logged two assists, including one on the power play, and added two hits in Monday's 5-2 win over the Wild in Game 4.

Necas is up to seven points over four games in the second round, getting significantly more involved than he did against the Kings in the first round. Overall, the talented forward has one goal, eight assists, 22 shots on net, 13 hits and a plus-7 rating over eight appearances. He's a virtual lock for top-line minutes unless things start going south for the Avalanche.

Martin Necas
Colorado Avalanche
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