Martin Necas News: Takes point streak up to nine games

Necas scored a power-play goal on two shots and added an assist in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Avalanche.

While the Hurricanes' winning streak ended at eight games, Necas was able to extend his point streak to nine contests, seven of which have been multi-point efforts. The 25-year-old is tied for fourth in points with Nikita Kucherov and Sam Reinhart. Necas has eight goals, 15 helpers, 29 shots on net and a plus-9 rating over 13 appearances. He's been a big part of the Hurricanes' offense for the last two years, but this has the makings of a breakout campaign for the forward, who has just one 70-point season over his first five full years in the NHL.