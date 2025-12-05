Necas helped bring the Avalanche back within two goals before later picking up a secondary helper on Artturi Lehkonen's tally in the third period. With the pair of points, Necas is up to 14 goals, 21 assists and 57 shots on goal through 27 games this season. Over his last eight games, Necas has four multi-point performances and continues to impress in his first full season in Colorado. Even after a career-best 83 points over 79 regular-season games in 2024-25, Necas is on track to post the first 100-plus point campaign of his career. With Lehkonen and Nathan MacKinnon alongside Necas on Colorado's top line, the trio has a chance to be the highest-scoring line in the league, which gives Necas a chance to elevate himself to elite heights this season.