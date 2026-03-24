Martin Necas News: Three-game, seven-point streak

Necas scored twice in a 6-2 win over Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

His first goal stood as the winner; it came on the power play. Necas has seven points (three goals, four assists) and nine shots on his current three-game point streak. He continues to blast toward his first triple-digit point season. Necas has already obliterated his previous best (71 points) with 88 (34 goals, 54 assists) in 67 games. He sits sixth in the NHL in scoring, ahead of David Pastrnak (87).