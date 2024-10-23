Martin Necas News: Three-point effort Tuesday

Necas scored a goal and added two assists, including one on the power play, in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Oilers.

Necas was involved in each of the Hurricanes' three goals in this win, setting up Shayne Gostisbehere's power-play tally and Sebastian Aho's game-winning goal while lighting up the lamp in the third period with a tip-in. Necas has two multi-point efforts over his last three games, tallying two goals and three assists over that span.