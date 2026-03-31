Martin Necas News: Three points against Flames

Necas scored a goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Monday's 9-2 rout of Calgary.

The 27-year-old is red hot heading into April, racking up four multi-point performances in the last six games while producing four goals and 11 points total over that span. With nine games left on Colorado's schedule, Necas sits five goals away from his first career 40-goal campaign, and eight points shy of reaching 100 for the first time.