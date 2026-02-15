Martin Necas headshot

Martin Necas News: Three points against Switzerland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Necas scored a goal, recorded two assists and fired seven shots on net in Czechia's 4-3 overtime loss to Switzerland in Olympic round-robin play Sunday.

Necas stuffed the stat sheet in Sunday's loss as he assisted two goals before finding the back of the net himself with just over two minutes remaining in regulation to send the game to overtime. He also fired seven shots on net and should continue to lead Czechia's offense alongside David Pastrnak when bracket play begins. Currently, Necas is tied for third in the Olympics with five points and has a small chance to lead the tournament in points if Czechia can make a run at the gold medal game.

Martin Necas
Colorado Avalanche
