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Martin Necas News: Trio of helpers in Game 1 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Necas notched three assists, three shots on goal, two hits and a plus-3 rating in Sunday's 9-6 win over the Wild in Game 1.

Necas was held to just two helpers over four games in the Avalanche's first-round sweep of the Kings. He's already off to a better start in the second round, and he should continue to be productive in a top-line role. The winger picked up 38 goals, 100 points, 206 shots on net, 85 hits and a plus-47 rating over 78 regular-season outings. Necas has played in six previous postseasons, accumulating 12 goals and 35 points over 66 games in those playoff runs.

Martin Necas
Colorado Avalanche
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