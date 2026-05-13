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Martin Necas News: Two clutch assists in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Necas produced two assists, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Wild in Game 5.

Necas set up Nathan MacKinnon's goal with 1:23 left in the third period and Brett Kulak's game-winner at 3:52 of overtime. This was Necas' fourth multi-point effort over five contests in the second round -- he totaled a goal and eight assists in the series. Overall, he's earned 11 points, 25 shots, 14 hits and a plus-9 rating across nine playoff outings. Necas has been mostly held to playmaking in the postseason, but after scoring 38 goals in the regular season, he's still a threat to shoot that opponents can't ignore.

Martin Necas
Colorado Avalanche
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