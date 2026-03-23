Martin Necas News: Two helpers in DC

Necas recorded two assists in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Capitals.

The 27-year-old found Gabriel Landeskog for the Avs' first goal early in the third period, then Necas helped set up Brock Nelson for the OT winner. Necas has been on fire since the Olympic break, collecting eight multi-point performances in 14 games while piling up 10 goals and 24 points as he steams toward his first career 90-point, and potentially his first 100-point, campaign.