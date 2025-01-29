Martin Necas News: Two helpers in Tuesday's loss

Necas notched two assists in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Islanders.

That's back-to-back multi-point performances for Necas, who has thrived since the trade that sent him west from Carolina. The 26-year-old actually led all Avs forwards in ice time Tuesday with 24:42, and with a spot alongside Nathan MacKinnon at even strength and on Colorado's top power-play unit, Necas' production could kick into overdrive. On the season, he's already racked up 16 goals and a career-high 59 points through 52 appearances.