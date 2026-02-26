Martin Necas headshot

Martin Necas News: Two points in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Necas registered a power-play goal and an even-strength assist in Wednesday's 4-2 win over Utah.

Necas missed the Avs' last three games before the break, but since he suited up for Czechia in the Winter Olympics, he was a lock to return to the lineup here as well. Necas also managed to snap a six-game goalless skid, as the last time he had scored came in a 7-3 loss to Nashville on Jan. 16. Necas should remain productive now that he's healthy and ready to resume his first-line duties alongside Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog.

Martin Necas
Colorado Avalanche
