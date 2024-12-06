Martin Necas News: Two points including GWG

Necas scored the game-winning goal on the power play and added an even-strength assist in Thursday's 5-3 victory over the Avalanche.

The breakout star snapped a shot through heavy traffic in the front of Scott Wedgewood to give the 'Canes a 4-2 lead late in the third period. Necas has produced six multi-point performances in the last 10 games, and the 25-year-old already has five game-winners on the season -- one short of his career high -- among his 14 goals. He also finds himself atop the NHL leaderboard with 41 points in 26 games.