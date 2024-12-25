Martin Necas News: Working through cold stretch

Necas entered the holiday break on a four-game scoring drought.

While that's not a long time to go without a point, it is Necas' longest cold stretch of the 2024-25 campaign. Before his current stretch, he hadn't been held off the scoresheet for more than two consecutive games this campaign. His current drought hasn't done much to dampen what's been an amazing season -- Necas has 14 goals and 44 points through 34 appearances. His next chance to end the slump will come Friday in New Jersey.