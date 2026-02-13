Martin Neckar News: Gives up six goals

Neckar allowed six goals in France's 6-3 loss to Czech Republic in the 2026 Winter Olympics on Friday.

Neckar didn't have his best performance and was lifted at the 1:53 mark of the third period after allowing two goals in a 48-second stretch to open the frame. It remains to be seen if Neckar, Antoine Keller or Julian Junca will get the start for the final group-stage game against Canada on Sunday.