Martin Pospisil News: Adds assist Tuesday

Pospisil logged an assist and a game-high seven hits in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Pospisil was playing his style Tuesday. He was physical as always and assisted on Nazem Kadri's second-period tally. The helper ended a six-game slump for Pospisil, who has contributed 11 points, 93 hits, 43 shots on net, 35 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 32 outings this season. He's on the top line currently, but his usage and production is more in line with that of a middle-six forward.