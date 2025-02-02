Fantasy Hockey
Martin Pospisil headshot

Martin Pospisil News: Bags apple Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 2, 2025

Pospisil notched an assist, seven hits and two PIM in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Kraken.

Pospisil has a goal and three helpers over his last six outings. He's also logged 30 hits in that span. The Flames' trade for Morgan Frost and Joel Farabee looks to have temporarily cut off Pospisil's chances of top-line ice time, though the 25-year-old has played alongside Frost and Yegor Sharangovich on the third line. Overall, Pospisil has 17 points, 71 shots on net, 72 PIM, 181 hits and a plus-1 rating through 52 games this season.

