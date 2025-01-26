Martin Pospisil News: Ends goal drought Saturday

Pospisil scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Wild.

Both points came in the second period, helping the Flames build a 4-1 lead that they nearly squandered in the final six minutes of regulation. It's Pospisil's first multi-point performance since the first two games of the season, and the goal snapped a 25-game drought during which he managed only six assists. While his 2:43 of power-play time is encouraging, the 25-year-old will need to put together a few more productive efforts before he'll be back on the fantasy radar in formats that don't reward hits. His physical play has been a constant presence even while Pospisil's offense waned, as his four hits Saturday raised his season total to 155 -- 12th in the NHL.