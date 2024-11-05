Martin Pospisil News: Learning moment in loss

Pospisil was whistled for an offensive-zone penalty that led to the go-ahead goal in Sunday's 4-2 loss to Edmonton, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Herald reports. "It can't happen, especially in a tied game," Pospisil said of his third-period penalty. "I have to learn from it."

Pospisil plays with an edge -- he leads the team in hits (38) and two-minute minors (six) -- so coaches have learned to accept his style, but his third-period high-sticking penalty in the offensive zone was costly and noticed by head coach Ryan Huska. "It's so hard to win in this league that if you overstep the boundary a little bit, then it can cost a team," Huska said. "I think he understands it. He's gotta really work to be a better player in that regard for us." Pospisil, who opened the season with six points through his first eight appearances, enters Tuesday's contest in Montreal on a four-game pointless run.